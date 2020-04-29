Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,604 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

