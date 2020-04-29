Rio Tinto Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 20,794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 750% compared to the average volume of 2,446 call options.

NYSE:RIO opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,892,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 1,498.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 642,224 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,058 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 626,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 358,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

