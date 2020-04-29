Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $173.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.82.

ROK stock opened at $197.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.35. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elefante Mark B lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

