Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

