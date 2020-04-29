Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Shares Down 9.3%

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.33, 36,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,223,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.