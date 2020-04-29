Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $39.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $722,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of eBay by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,316,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $408,649,000 after buying an additional 1,098,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,453,275 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407,143 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $336,117,000 after acquiring an additional 131,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.