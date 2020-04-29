RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPS Group to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RPS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 123 ($1.62).

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.83 million and a P/E ratio of -97.50. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

