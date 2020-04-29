RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).

LON RSA opened at GBX 371.60 ($4.89) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 385.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 507.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Equities analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4941.5752767 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Sonia Baxendale bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

