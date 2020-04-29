Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ryerson worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

RYI opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.29. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $707,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

