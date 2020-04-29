Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target for the company.

N91 stock opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.22) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 197.90 ($2.60).

In related news, insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 175,521 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £280,833.60 ($369,420.68). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 1,100,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,826,000 ($2,401,999.47). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,310,610 shares of company stock worth $215,946,710.

