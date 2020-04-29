Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Servotronics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

