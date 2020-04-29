SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) versus IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Head-To-Head Survey

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQE has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and IQE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 20.10% 11.98% 10.10% IQE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and IQE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR $14.36 billion 3.28 $2.78 billion $1.63 16.88 IQE $208.62 million N/A $1.29 million $0.02 27.50

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IQE. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and IQE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A IQE 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summary

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR beats IQE on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, vinyl windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, soap and detergents, and super-absorbent polymers; sodium hypochlorite; methanol; and chloromethane. The company also provides semiconductor silicon wafers for use as substrate materials in electronic devices and automobiles; and compound semiconductor products for outdoor displays, traffic lights, in-vehicle stop lamps, sensor light sources, etc. In addition, it offers silicone products for use in electric and electronic, automobile, construction, cosmetic, chemical, health care, and food industries; rare earth magnets used in automobile motors, industrial robots, home appliances, and hard disk drives; photoresists, photomask blanks, encapsulation materials, and pellicles; synthetic quartz products; and liquid fluoroelastomers. Further, the company provides cellulose derivatives for use in various applications, such as pharmaceuticals, food, construction materials, engineering projects, coatings, ceramics, paper processing, cosmetics, and toiletries applications; synthetic pheromones for agricultural pest control; POVAL, a functional resin; and silicon metal. Additionally, it offers automobile dashboard audio and air conditioners, silicon rubber glasses and catheters, wafer cases, various rollers for OA equipment, and vacuum superposition equipment. The company was formerly known as Shin-Etsu Nitrogen Fertilizer Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. in 1940. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices. The company also provides a range of wafers comprising optical fiber communications optical storage solutions consisting of CDs and DVDs; optical networking solutions, including storage area networks; computing solutions, such as optical mouse devices and CD/DVD ROMs; office/professional solutions comprising laser printing/copying; and energy solutions consisting of solar cells for emitters and detectors, infrared, solar, optical interconnects, laser projection, gesture recognition, solid state lighting applications. In addition, it offers IR sensor, thermal imaging, night vision, and thermal photovoltaic products for infrared applications; and concentrated photovoltaic solar cells for utility scale electricity generation, satellite/space power generation, power generation, and power applications. Further, the company produces compound semiconductor on silicon wafers; and engineered substrates, including germanium-on-insulator, germanium-on-silicon, and silicon-on-sapphire for next-generation microprocessors, and ultra high speed/density flash memory and MEMs devices. Additionally, it provides gallium nitride, a compound semiconductor, which includes a range of RF, photonic, and electronic properties. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

