Short Interest in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Declines By 25.5%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,595,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

