Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 1,900.0%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:GLBZ opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $23.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.