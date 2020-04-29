Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Drops By 66.3%

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Network-1 Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

