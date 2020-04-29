Short Interest in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Expands By 644.0%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,400 shares, an increase of 644.0% from the March 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered One Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on One Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on One Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

One Group Hospitality stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. One Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. One Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts expect that One Group Hospitality will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

