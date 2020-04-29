Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Rises By 28.7%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PZG stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

