Short Interest in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Rises By 73.3%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,039,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 178,660 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.