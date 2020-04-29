Short Interest in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Rises By 35.7%

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

