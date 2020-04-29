Short Interest in Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Increases By 155.6%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 155.6% from the March 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDPI. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

