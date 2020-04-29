Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Expands By 1,096.9%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 1,096.9% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TRMT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.