Short Interest in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Increases By 109.1%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

