Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after buying an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

