Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.75 ($129.94).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE opened at €84.88 ($98.70) on Monday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €76.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.88.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.