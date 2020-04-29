Signaturefd LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.61, for a total value of $653,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at $15,301,351.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $336.31 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

