Signaturefd LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 152,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $995,444. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.