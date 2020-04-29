Signaturefd LLC Acquires 84 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

NYSE:GWW opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

