Signaturefd LLC Buys 113 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

