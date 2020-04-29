Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 50,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. PetroChina Company Limited has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTR. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on PetroChina from $57.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

