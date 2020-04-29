Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,142,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,113 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,092,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,479 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after purchasing an additional 674,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,192,000.

VTIP opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.22.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.