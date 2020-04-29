Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ASE Technology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,203,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 429,986 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,023,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 311,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 358,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 288,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 347,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

