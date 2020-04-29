Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens cut Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.