Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 210.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefonica were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefonica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Telefonica by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 477,069 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 190,958 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.92. Telefonica S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Telefonica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

