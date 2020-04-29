Signaturefd LLC Has $168,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $131,328,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

