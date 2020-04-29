Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 917.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $2,242,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 500.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Docusign stock opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $111.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.