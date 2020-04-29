Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 204.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLIBA. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

GLIBA opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

