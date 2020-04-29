Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $538,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after buying an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after buying an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Shares of SLB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

