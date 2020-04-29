Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.