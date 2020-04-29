Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,199 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,942,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after buying an additional 2,091,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,266,000 after purchasing an additional 866,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,331,000 after buying an additional 790,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

