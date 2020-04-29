Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.96 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.68 EPS.

SLAB opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Cowen cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

