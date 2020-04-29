Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.92 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.68 EPS.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

