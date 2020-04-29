Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $1,291.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

