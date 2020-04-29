Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Simplybiz Group (LON:SBIZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Simplybiz Group stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.49. Simplybiz Group has a 1 year low of GBX 131.48 ($1.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Simplybiz Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gareth Richard Hague purchased 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £100,029.50 ($131,583.14).

About Simplybiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.