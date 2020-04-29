Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sky Solar stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Sky Solar has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get Sky Solar alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Sky Solar Company Profile

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.