Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 256 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81. The company has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.