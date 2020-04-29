Smith Micro Software, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

SMSI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 27.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

