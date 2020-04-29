SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

