Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XPL stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,773 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Solitario Zinc worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

