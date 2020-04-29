Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after buying an additional 153,381 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sonos by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Sonos Inc has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -315.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $331,474.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at $772,952.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,214. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.