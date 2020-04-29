Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SPR stock opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $978,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.08. Springfield Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.09.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Springfield Properties will post 1708.0968861 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

